MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Indiana teen who has lived in Midland for about three months has been charged in connection with the November death of a Midland man whose body was found after his RV caught fire. 19-year-old Anthony Alexander Gomez has been charged with Murder and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

According to a Midland County Sheriff’s Office report, around 11:28 a.m. on November 24, investigators were called to the scene of an RV fire in Midland County, the exact location has been redacted from that report. At the scene, investigators found the owner of the RV dead and his body was sent to Dallas County for an autopsy. Meanwhile, investigators learned key details from family members of the deceased, whose name has not been released and was also redacted from the report:

The victim’s white Toyota Tacoma was missing, and family members said the victim would never let anyone use it- it was then reported stolen

An unknown man visited the victim in his RV on November 23, just hours before the fire started

On November 26, investigators found the stolen Toyota abandoned on Cholla Road, near a DK Convenience store. While responding to that area, investigators spoke with a homeless woman who said she saw a man abandon the Toyota before leaving the scene in a maroon passenger car. Additionally, investigators also searched the victim’s vehicle and found a disconnected iPhone; both the phone and the maroon vehicle were later traced to Gomez.

On November 29, a Dallas County Medical Examiner told investigators that the victim did not die in the fire. Instead, she told investigators that the victim had no soot in his lungs, meaning he was dead before the fire began. Further, the ME said the victim suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed and said the head wound was circular, possibly made by a hammer and classified the cause of death as homicide.

Investigators later learned that Gomez worked about eight minutes away from where the victim’s vehicle was abandoned and also that Gomez had been living with another man in an RV park where the Toyota was spotted before it was abandoned.

On November 30, investigators met with a man known to share an RV with Gomez. In an interview with MCSO, that witness said he didn’t remember much about the night of November 23, or the events leading up to the fire, but he told investigators that Gomez had come home “highly intoxicated” and made comments about someone trying to rape him.

The man later told investigators that Gomez claimed he’d choked the victim until he was unconscious after the victim allegedly tried to get him “drunk” and “rape” him. Gomez reportedly told his roommate that when the victim passed out, he fell and hit his head.

A short time later, Gomez arrived at MCSO to turn himself in but would not speak with law enforcement about the incident until he retained an attorney. Gomez was arrested that day and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon on a combined $1,025,000 bond.