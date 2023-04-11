ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Woodson Boys and Girls Club is working to improve literacy rates in children.

The club encourages reading through a reward system whether that be good grades on the report card or showing kindness to one another.

Bill Baty, the Director of Woodson Boys and Girls Club says, “Books are used as a reward system for the children.”

The book vending machine, known as the Itchy Book Worm, is funded through donations, sponsorships, and anonymous donors. It costs about $1,500 a month in order to fill the vending machine. If you are interested in providing a donation whether that be through fiscal donation, donating books, or volunteering, you can do so by contacting the Woodson Boys and Girls Club.

The Woodson Boys and Girls Club will be having a literacy & reading festival in July free to the public to encourage literacy in youth.