ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has called for an increase in law enforcement until Labor Day. This comes as a way to combat the number of drunk driving incidents.

Car Insurance companies say that drunk driving crashes account for more than 10,000 deaths a year in the United States alone. In addition, the costs in those deaths and damages come out to more than $44 billion annually.

“We want to get drunk drivers off the roadway before they injure or kill themselves or others,” said Sergent Erick Estrada. “Drivers arrested for DWI can also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license.”

TxDOT said that last year in Texas, someone was killed every seven hours and 17 minutes in DUI crashes. That resulted in 1,203 total deaths.

When it comes to having to make the tough call to families to tell them that they lost a family member, Cpl. Steve Lesuer, with the Odessa Police Department, said it’s never a fun thing to do.

Last year, Labor Day weekend ended in 345 alcohol related crashed that resulted in 20 fatalities and 62 serious injuries.



