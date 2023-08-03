MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that they will be increasing the number of DPS troopers on the road from Tuesday, August 8th to Thursday, August 10th.

According to a release from DPS, troopers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, not wearing seatbelts, or driving in an unsafe manner around commercial vehicles.

DPS also says Commerical Vehicle Enforcement troopers will be focusing on commercial vehicle traffic, gaining industry compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

This operation is aimed at reducing the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on the roadways in the Permian Basin.

The Department of Public Safety would also like to remind the public of a few safety tips: