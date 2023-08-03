MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that they will be increasing the number of DPS troopers on the road from Tuesday, August 8th to Thursday, August 10th.
According to a release from DPS, troopers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, not wearing seatbelts, or driving in an unsafe manner around commercial vehicles.
DPS also says Commerical Vehicle Enforcement troopers will be focusing on commercial vehicle traffic, gaining industry compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.
This operation is aimed at reducing the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on the roadways in the Permian Basin.
The Department of Public Safety would also like to remind the public of a few safety tips:
- Don’t drink and drive, make alternate plans if consuming alcohol.
- Move over or slow down for police, EMS, TxDOT vehicles, and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights on.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle, it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas, or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including using a mobile device.
- Drive defensively.
- Don’t drive fatigued, allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Monitor weather and road conditions.