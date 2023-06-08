ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Permian Strategic Partnership and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF) will be hosting a day of engaging professional development for educators, on Tuesday, June 13th at Odessa College.

The Summit will provide teachers from 22 counties in the Permian Basin with hands-on training and valuable networking opportunities. Teachers will also be eligible to earn continuing education credits. One of the teachers attending the Summit will win a $10,000 classroom makeover grand prize for their school.

By 2024, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation will have 134 STEM Centers installed in elementary schools across 22 counties in Texas and New Mexico. The Permian Basin STEM Centers will impact students from Pre-K through fifth grade, 65.5% of which are living below the poverty level, according to a release.

Led by industry experts, the summit breakout sessions will focus on topics such as integrating STEM practices within state standards, using 3D printers in the classroom, and utilizing robotics and coding tools.

“The summit is a continuation of our STEM program. We know that providing these resources for educators will have a significant impact on the future of their students,” said Steve Salem, CRSF President & CEO. “With breakout sessions, an expert panel and giveaway prizes, we hope teachers leave inspired and better prepared to integrate STEM into their lessons.”