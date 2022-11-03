MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly assaulted his wife and son after a day of drinking. Brandon Calhoun, 33, has been charged with Assault and Injury to a Child.

According to an affidavit, on October 30, a woman visited the Midland Police Department and said her husband, identified as Calhoun, had physically assaulted her and one of their children after a day of drinking. The woman said an allegedly intoxicated Calhoun entered their son’s room while he was arguing with brother; she said the discipline escalated when Calhoun grabbed one of the boys and threw him to the ground. He then reportedly slapped the child and caused him to fall and hit his head on a bunk bed, leaving selling and bruising behind on the child’s face.

The woman said shortly after that incident, Calhoun left the home- when he returned, he reportedly confronted his wife and accused her of maxing out the credit cards. She said he then grabbed her by the throat, threw her against the wall, and punched her in the head before allegedly throwing her to the ground and kicking her. The victim said she then asked Calhoun to leave their home, to which he reportedly replied, “I’m gonna kill you.”

Because Calhoun refused to leave, the victim and the children got into a vehicle and drove away. As they were leaving, the victim stated Calhoun texted her that he would find her because he put a GPS tracker on her car. Investigators said they didn’t find any tracker, despite those claims.

On October 31, MPD officers asked the mother to take her children to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview about the alleged abuse. There, both children confirmed that their dad has been violent and said they heard their dad say he was going to kill their mom. They then stated that they do not feel safe around their dad.

Following that interview, investigators requested a warrant for Calhoun’s arrest, and he was taken into custody that same day. He has since been released from jail on an unknown bond.