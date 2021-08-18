Illnesses on the rise in the Basin

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Many illnesses have been circling the Permian Basin these last few months, some resembling COVID-19. One illness in particular that doctors are seeing patients come in with is RSV.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms that may resemble COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the CDC When someone has RSV it’s common for them to show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected.

Symptoms for RSV include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever

and, wheezing

Dr. Webb from Complete Care Midland shared with us how dangerous these illnesses can be.

“It is very contagious..adults can carry it and sometimes they don’t show symptoms, but they can spread it to somebody else.”

Another illness that doctors are seeing is Hand Foot and Mouth disease. A local patient shared with us her journey with the infectious virus and the toll it’s taken on her and her family.

“I noticed the lesions on my hands begin to spread my feet got them I have it on my face my elbows my knees and it’s just so bad.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing flu-like symptoms or COVID-related symptoms, Doctor’s recommend coming into their office to get properly diagnosed and receive the care that you need.