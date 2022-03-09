ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three men have been accused of illegal dumping, and of scamming a local business out of money.

According to Ector County Environmental Enforcement, two men, identified as Brandon Putty and James Babcock charged a local trucking yard $700 to haul away 27 tires. Instead of paying for legal disposal, they went to a well-known illegal dumping spot and passed the tires to a man identified as Chris Walker. Environmental Enforcement said Walker then dumped the tires on the ground.

Walker has since been arrested for the illegal dumping. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Putty and Babcock.

Ector County Environmental Enforcement said if you are approached by anyone wanting to take away your scrap tires, ask for a copy of their Driver’s License, their TCEQ Scrap Tire Transporter Permit, and a written statement saying they will legally dispose of the tires. Failure to do so could mean you are held responsible for anything dumped illegally.