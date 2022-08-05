MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man working as a contractor was arrested late last month after police said he stole a credit card from a home where he was working and racked up several hundred dollars in fraudulent charges. Jose Julian Moreno, 29, has been charged with Credit/Debit Card Abuse.

According to an affidavit, on July 15, a woman went to the Midland Police Department to file a fraud report. There she met with investigators and told them that Moreno had been working at her home on July 14- he left the job around 3:30 p.m. and by 4:15 she received a text alert from her bank about possible fraudulent card purchases. The woman said she did not recognize any of the purchases in question and suspected that Moreno had stolen a credit card from her purse before leaving her home.

Moreno reportedly used the victim’s card at Chevron, a liquor store, and Walmart. In all, Moreno charged more than $800 to the woman’s card.

Only July 20, a detective was assigned to the case and requested access to security video at several stores to see if Moreno had in fact been the one to make the fraudulent purchases. A review of the video later confirmed Moreno was the one who used the stolen card. Detectives then spoke with the contractor who hired Moreno to work in the victim’s home. The contractor said he didn’t know much about Moreno, only paid him in cash, and only hired him for occasional jobs.

On July 22, Moreno was pulled over for a traffic violation; during the stop, officers learned Moreno is originally from Mexico. Homeland Security later confirmed Moreno entered the US illegally.

Moreno was arrested on July 28 and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon- he is being held without bond on an Immigration and Naturalization Service detainer. A mug shot for Moreno was not immediately available.