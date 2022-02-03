ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- IHOP is partnering with Medical Center Health System to raise funds Children’s Miracle Network. From now through March 1, CMN balloons can be purchased at IHOP locations in Midland and Odessa. Guests can also leave a cash contribution, add a donation to their bill, or donate while ordering through IHOP National Pancake Day on March 1.

100% of donations will go toward the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Units at MCHS to purchase live-saving equipment, training for clinical staff, and charitable care for patients and their families.

Since 2006, IHOP has helped raise more than $22,000 for CMN at MCHS.

Participating locations include: