MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An update about the deadly shooting in Midland County that left 39-year-old Tameeka Jackson dead.

In a recent press release MCSO confirmed, after further investigation 24-year-old Mariah Bordayo was also arrested and charged with murder Tuesday night.

Loved ones of Jackson are still broken but glad people are being held responsible.

An investigation after the shooting, led Deputies to see a male, on the stores surveillance camera’s, enter the store and shoot Jackson.

After several hours of investigation, MCSO said they arrested and charged 24-year-old Israel Yanez II with murder.

The news had broken the family of Jackson who now leaves behind 5 children including her oldest, Jayla.

Jayla said, “We had so many good memories together. And I have a two-year-old sister that she really cared about, no matter what. And she would do anything for us.”

Other loved ones are very upset to see her children have to grow up without their mother.

Jackson’s niece, Daisy Stewart questioned, “Not having a mother, how are you growing up? You know what I mean? You don’t have nobody to go to, nobody to lean on. You don’t have nothing, because your mother’s gone.”

She then pointed to her own mother standing beside her and said, “And honestly I wouldn’t understand how to feel about it because if I lost my mother, I would die myself.”

MCSO continued their investigation and located Yanez’s current girlfriend, who lived with him, identified as 24-year-old Mariah Bordayo.

Bordayo admitted to knowing Yanez was going to kill Jackson and had assisted in planning the murder and helping Yanez with an alibi and change of clothes after the shooting.

Bordayo told deputies Yanez openly told her he was planning to kill Jackson. She said she then told Yanez she would help him and referred to him as her “ride or die”.

MCSO said she has since been arrested and charged with murder as well.

Stewart said they are glad those responsible have been caught.

“We don’t need people like that in this world, on the streets, because, why? You could’ve just left her alone. You could’ve just went about your business, but no, you decided to take her life and just be an ignorant person as you are,” she said.

As mentioned before, as of last night MCSO confirmed both Bordayo and Yanez have been arrested and charged with the murder of Tameeka Jackson.

Both are still currently in the Midland County Central Detention Center and both are being held on $1,000,000 bonds.

Family members said they will be there for anyone that is reeling from the loss and will help take care of Jacksons children.

MCSO said this case is still under investigation and as soon as more information is provided we will be sure to update the story.

And if you would like to donate to the Jackson family, you can follow this GoFundMe link.