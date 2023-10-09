REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Reeves County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two men were killed amid an explosion Saturday morning.

The explosion happened October 7 at Double Z Supply, a company that sells oilfield supplies, tools, auto parts, tires, and other equipment. The victims were reportedly trying to move gas tanks when one caught fire.

57-year-old Raymond Garcia, of Rio Grande City and 30-year-old Angel Alaffa, also of Rio Grande City were killed in the blast. Six other employees working at the site reportedly refused medical treatment.

