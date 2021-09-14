IDEA Yukon now accepting applications for 2022-2023 school year

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)-IDEA Public Schools in Permian Basin is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year at IDEA Yukon.

IDEA Yukon Academy and College Preparatory first opened in 2021 and currently serves nearly 450 students. For the 2022 – 23 school year, this brand-new campus will serve students in grades K through 3rd and 6th through 7th grade. The campus will grow to serve grades K-12 when fully scaled.

“At IDEA, we take immense pride in ensuring every student is prepared to get to and through college,” says Bethany Solis, Executive Director for IDEA Public Schools in the Permian Basin. “But what we are most proud of is creating a team and family at all our campuses. We work closely with families and communities to give students the best opportunities to achieve success.”

The tuition-free public-school organization focuses on personalized learning, core subjects, critical thinking and college preparedness. IDEA’s teachers partner with students and families every step of the way to ensure students are prepared for success in college and life. For the past 15 years, 100% of its students have achieved college acceptance and have gone on to college.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. February 18. A random lottery will be held on February 19, to determine which students will fill spots available at each IDEA school. Students who are not randomly selected to attend IDEA will be placed on a wait list, and the order of the wait list will be randomly determined.

Interested parents can apply here.