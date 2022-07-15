PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This upcoming school year, IDEA Permian Basin is offering select candidates a signing bonus for several departments at IDEA Travis (Midland) and IDEA Yukon (Odessa) to fill immediate positions.

According to a news release, select teacher, special education, and bus driver positions are open. Bonuses are valued at $2,500 dollars for special education teachers along with additional annual stipends.

“We are looking for effective educators to help our students grow not just in the classroom, but in life,” said Bethany Solis, Executive Director of IDEA Permian Basin.

“At IDEA, we are committed to getting every student to and through college, and everyone on our staff plays a fundamental role in achieving this goal.”

The news release stated that the special education teachers must be certified, co-teachers for special education do not need to be certified but it’s preferred that applicants have at least 2 years of experience working with children.

New hires for IDEA Permian Basin along with employees will attend the New Teacher Institute program where they will receive the necessary tools and knowledge to work in their new position with IDEA Public Schools.

IDEA Public Schools also offers competitive pay and comprehensive benefits including, healthcare, vision and dental insurance, long-term and short-term disability, and more.

According to the news release, employees will also receive feedback and coaching to help achieve goals. If you’d like to request an interview with an IDEA staff member to speak more on open positions, please contact Alicia at 956-373-5507.

For more information on open positions, click here.