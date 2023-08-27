PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on Friday, August 25th.

Midland Police Department has identified the young man with special needs who was found wandering alone earlier this year. His mother was also identified and has been charged with the Exploitation of Disabled Individual. You can read the full story here.

Mary Johnson, of Hobbs, accepted a 20-year plea deal in connection with the death of her 11-year-old son in July of 2022. You can find the full story here.

The family of Veronica Sanchez, who was shot and killed by a coworker in 2022, is partnering with Fix West Texas to make sure her legacy is not forgotten. You can learn more here.

Midland ISD set a new attendance record this week, with total district enrollment surpassing 28,000 for the first time in MISD history. You can see how this has compared to the district’s enrollment in the past here.