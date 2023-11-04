PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on November 3rd.

Two Odessa women were arrested last week after investigators said they allegedly agreed to sell prescription pills to an undercover detective. Both individuals were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were later released on Bond. You can read more about the story and what they were charged with here.

Ector County Sheriff Griffis shared more information regarding the double homicide that occurred on Friday night in West Odessa, calling the motivation both “stupid’ and “sad.” You can learn more about the situation and the two who were arrested here. Both remained in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday night.

Pickles, a restaurant known for its burgers and fried pickle chips, announced a new location earlier this week. The owners of the restaurant said they will be relocating to 4301 E. 42nd Street, a location previously occupied by Genghis Grill. You can learn more about this relocation here.

A local resident is celebrating 75 years in banking on Monday. Beginning her career back in 1948, Edwards has served in many capacities at the First State Bank of Monahans. You can learn more about her and all that she has done for the local community here.