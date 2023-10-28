PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on October 27th.

An Odessa man was arrested at a local gas station earlier this month, after he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his truck. Christerpher Jones, 39, was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He has since been released on a $65,000 combined bond. You can read the full story here.

Chaos at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center late Friday night. The suspect accused of causing the chaos, leading to an officer involved shooting, following a concert has been identified. Jeramiah David Hall, 31, was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, with more charges pending. You can learn more about the whole situation here.

A Midland man was arrested earlier this month, after allegedly sexually assaulting an Uber driver during a ride and trying to pay him for sex. Arthur Salazar Jr., 56, was charged with Indecent Assault and Solicitation of Prostitution. He was later released on an unknown bond. You can learn more about what happened here.

Three people were arrested in Odessa, after being allegedly caught with stolen goods, including a stolen vehicle that had been destroyed. More than $3,000 worth of property belonging to the victim was found with the three suspects during the execution of a search warrant. You can learn more about what was found here.