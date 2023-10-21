PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on October 20th.

Bianca Carrasco, long-time Odessan and San Antonio resident, went missing from her home on May 1, 2016. Odessa Crime Stoppers has begun aiding in the search locally, as well as in San Antonio, as family and friends continue to fight for answers. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Odessa Crime Stoppers. Learn more here.

Nayla Rivera was arrested earlier this week and has been charged with Theft of Property after allegedly stealing phones from and sell them at Walmart and Dollar General eco ATM machines in exchange for cash. She was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and released the same day on a $4,000 bond. You can read more about the story here.

Kristal Kay Dean was arrested Thursday on suspicions of drunk driving, after investigators found her car damaged and abandoned in the area of Lauren Street last week. She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Duty on Striking. Dean was later released from ECLEC on a $2,000 bond. You can learn more about what happened here.

Midland Police Department received reports of an alleged abduction that occurred Thursday morning in the area of Winfield Road and I Street. The City of Midland later stated that further investigation revealed that no abduction took place and there is no threat to residents. You can learn more about the incident here.