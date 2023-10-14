PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on October 13th.

Two exciting projects are coming to Midland, following a purchase of the former Nueva Vista Golf Course, sitting just north of the Highway 158 and 191 interchange. The Preserve at Midland aims to bring dining, retail, and entertainment options with an active “Central Green.” In addition, Zoo Midland, Inc. and Boot Lake Ranch Properties will be building a zoo, the first zoo construction project in the country in more than two decades. You can learn more about both of these projects here.

An affidavit revealed more information about the investigation involving the death of 25-year-old Raul Ortega, after he was found beaten to death behind a convenience store. Court records show Ortega was beaten to death by multiple men near a dumpster after witnessing a beer theft. As of Tuesday afternoon, both suspects remained at the Midland County Detention Center, facing a $1,000,000 bond each. You can learn more about this story here.

An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month, following the alleged theft from her workplace in July. Claudia Toro, 31, has been charged with Theft, a state jail felony. According to a report by the Odesa Police Department, a manager at a local Family Dollar said she noticed a deposit of $4,212.59 was missing from the bank in late July. Toro has since been bonded out of the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a $4,000 bond. You can learn more about what happened here.

The Odessa High Bronchos faced off against the Permian Panthers in the 65th annual Rumble at Ratliff on Friday, October 6th. You can watch the full highlights here.