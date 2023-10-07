PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on October 6th.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two people who were found dead inside a mobile home in the 9000 block of WCR 152 on Wednesday morning. Details are limited at this time but we will update the story here as more information becomes available.

Ector County Commissioner Michael Gardner is facing child abuse charges after investigators said he accidentally shot his 12-year-old grandson in Nebraska over the weekend. Commissioner Gardner is expected to make a statement on Monday, October 9th, at 10am. You can read more about this story here.

An Odessa teen was arrested in late September after allegedly seriously injuring a three-month-old last summer. The teen’s boyfriend was arrested in early July for the same case. Both individuals involved have been arrested and charged with Injury to a Child. You can read more about what happened here.

An 80-year-old Odessa man was killed in an Ector County crash in late September. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield right of way to an approaching Dodge truck, causing the truck to strike the car. The Odessa man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. You can read more about the story here.