PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on Friday, September 29th.

Veronica Rogers, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, September 27th, after allegedly leaving a two-year-old home alone for more than five hours while she went to a strip club. Rogers was charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child with Intent to Return, a state jail felony. You can read more about the story here.

Odessa twins were arrested on September 21st, after allegedly assaulting their mother. Jamarion Rogers was charged with Assault Family Violence, while Jazarion Rogers was charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. You can learn more about this story here.

20-year-old Addison Nichole Palma was killed in a crash on Saturday, September 23rd, after failing to yield the right of way as another driver was turning on to the same street. Palma’s passenger was taken to Medical Center Hospital in critical condition. You can learn more about the crash here.

Noelkis Delgado, 26, was arrested on Monday, September 25th, after allegedly attacking her neighbors with a pair of scissors in Odessa. Delgado has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. As of Tuesday, September 26th, she remained in custody. You can learn more about the situation here.