PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on Friday, September 15.

Mario Chacon is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance and subsequent death of 20-year-old Madeline Pantoja. Chacon was scheduled to appear in court for his pre-trial hearing this week, but the trial did not take place after the defense team filed a motion late Wednesday. You can learn more about this story here.

Anastasia Morrison, a former substitute teacher from Stanton, has been charged with Improper Conduct Between an Educator and Student after an investigation was started by the Martin County’s Sheriff’s Office. You can find out what we know so far about this story here.

Seven people have now been arrested in relation to an MISD student being found with a gun and marijuana in a car near the Legacy High School campus. Midland Police Department and Midland ISD Police Department arrested an additional 6 individuals around 4pm, Wednesday afternoon, after arresting the student that same morning. You can learn more about this incident here.

Cinergy Entertainment Group announced Wednesday that they have acquired two former Regal Cinema locations, one of which is in Midland, with the other in Amarillo. Cinergy has not yet determined the future of these locations but plans to engage real estate and development professionals to assess the best use for these properties. You can learn more here.