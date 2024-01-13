PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on January 12th.

The Midland “On The Border” location closed earlier this week, seemingly without any warning to customers. No official statement has been released regarding why the business closed. You can learn more here.

Odessa Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft from the Walmart on Monday, December 11th. The male and female suspect stole approximately $277 worth of merchandise. You can learn more here.

The former Chief Executive Officer for the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was recently sentenced in court after pleading guilty to the Theft of Property of More than $30,000. OPD says Garza stole more than $52,000 for unauthorized transactions. You can learn more about this case here.

A Seminole man was recently charged with multiple felony charges after allegedly crashing into two Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles, attempting to avoid a DWI arrest. Estrada remained in the Ector County Enforcement Center as of Tuesday with a combined bond of $175,000. You can learn more about this situation here.