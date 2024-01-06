PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on January 5th.

46 people were arrested over the holiday weekend after multiple local law enforcement agencies said they would be increasing patrols through New Year’s Day to keep people safe on the roads. Among those arrested, De La Cruz Baez, who allegedly hit a parked car on E. 48th Street before leaving the scene. You can learn more about this incident and about those arrested here.

One person was killed in a mobile home fire on December 30th. A bed-bound victim was found deceased in an area of the home that had been fully engulfed in flames. You can learn more here.

An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was accused of stalking and assaulting his ex-girlfriend last summer. Robert Anthony Cassar has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Stalking. As of Tuesday, Cassar remained at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. You can learn more about this story here.

Police an Odessa pedestrian after he was struck and killed in the 3000 block of North JBS Parkway Wednesday evening. You can learn more about the crash here.