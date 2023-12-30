PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on December 29th.

An Odessa man was recently sentenced to 37 months in prison after attempting to smuggle seven bundles of cocaine inside cheese wheels through the Presidio Port of Entry. You can learn more about the case here.

The Midland Police Department is looking to identify an unknown suspect who is a person of interest regarding a robbery that occurred in October. You can learn more here.

Odessa Police Department has identified the unknown female who died in custody last week as 50-year-old Teresa Garcia. This case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. You can find out what we know so far here.

18-year-old Savannah Nicole Soto and her boyfriend were recently found dead inside a car in San Antonio, near the Colinas at Medical Apartments. A CLEAR alert was issued after she had gone missing on December 22nd. You can learn more about this story here.