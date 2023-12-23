PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on December 22nd.

The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a deceased individual who was found at the Howard County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning. The cause of death has not yet been determined but evidence seems to suggest animal predation. Learn more here.

John Anthony Chavez, 30, from Odessa, was arrested last weekend, after officers learned that he assaulted the victim with a golf club to the head, causing life-threatening injuries. You can learn more about the situation here.

A Dallas man is facing charges after killing a pedestrian with his car and driving for 38 miles with the deceased individual in his passenger seat. Officers in White Settlement, Texas discovered the body “with no signs of life” when they arrived. You can learn more about how detectives believe this happened here.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office located Michael Nash in the area of the 1700 block of South Midkiff Road and took him back to the Midland County Detention Center after he escaped at about 7:27pm on Thursday, December 14th. You can learn more here.