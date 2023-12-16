PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on December 15th.

Odessa Police Department recently identified an unknown suspect who was involved in a hit and run crash in the area of University and County Road West. OPD said the suspect is cooperating with authorities. You can learn more about the incident here.

Steven Leal, 46, was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a rollover crash on Monday. Leal was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor. You can learn more about the situation here.

OPD is investigating a theft from the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338 in early November. The unknown suspect reportedly stole about $360 worth of merchandise. OPD has since identified the suspect and is moving forward with the investigation. You can learn more here.

Odessa Police arrested a woman last weekend after investigators said she assaulted a bar patron with a beer bottle and left her with “severe” injuries. Dariana Toscano has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Public Intoxication. You can find more details about what happened here.