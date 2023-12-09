PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on December 8th.

The University Interscholastic League, or UIL, is looking into an incident that occurred at a high school boys’ basketball game on Tuesday, December 5th between Wink and Reagan County. Wink’s Athletic Director said Wink and the UIL were “handling” at this time. You can learn more about the fight and UIL’s statement here.

Grandfalls-Royalty ISD is currently mourning the loss of a 15-year-old student killed in a hunting accident last weekend. Ward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Payton Pesina died while in the Presidio area. You can learn more about the incident here.

Three women were arrested in late November after investigators said they were allegedly caught trying to steal merchandise from Walmart. All three were taken to Ector County Law Enforcement Center and were later either bonded out or released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. You can learn more about this story here.

One Midlander was speaking out this week about the stark differences between ongoing downtown revitalization efforts in Midland and Odessa, saying, “Whether it’s getting involved with Odessa Arts, going to downtown businesses, going down to (support) First Friday… (asking) how can I help make things happen or make suggestions.” You can learn more about what he had to say here.