PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on December 1st.

Princess Mercedes Thomas, 35, was arrested last week after allegedly stealing credit cards and debit cards from her elderly clients and using them to make fraudulent purchases. She was arrested on November 21st on charges of Fraud of the Elderly and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse of the Elderly. You can learn more about this case here.

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one-person dead Sunday. Two Pecos Police Officers were involved in the shooting, with one officer suffering minor injuries during the incident. You can learn more about the situation here. You can also find out what the family of 37-year-old Adam Ybarra said in response to the incident here.

Former Midland Lee Rebel, Cedric Benson, will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in the 2024 class. After finishing his time as a Rebel with 8,418 total yards and six 300-yard rushing games, Benson went on to play for the Texas Longhorns, Chicago Bears, and the Cincinnati Bengals. You can learn more about his career and his induction here.

Two teens were arrested last week following an investigation into a fentanyl overdose. Kaitlyn McKibben was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Hayley Archuleta was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. You can learn more about this story here.