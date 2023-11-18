PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on November 17th.

Four people were arrested last week, following reports from investigators that they were allegedly caught in an “organized” scheme to steal merchandise. All four have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, each on a $15,000 bond and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hold. You can learn more about the story here.

One person was arrested on Sunday, November 12th, after a Dodge Ram hit a utility pole and gas meter at the intersection of University and West County Road, causing many nearby residents to be left without power for several hours. You can learn more about this incident here.

An Odessa woman ended up being arrested after she called for help from 911 on Tuesday night. She was charged with two counts of Terroristic Threat of Family Member and remained on an unknown bond as of Wednesday afternoon. You can learn more here.

Officers with the Odessa Police Department were able to track down a stolen vehicle earlier this week, with the help of OnStar. The vehicle and the suspect were found near the Music City Mall, where the suspect was arrested. He has since been released on a $15,000 bond. You can learn more about the situation here.