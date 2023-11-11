PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are the top stories from around the Basin for the week ending on November 10th.

A local nature enthusiast heard the rattle of a snake while riding his bike through Commanche Trail Park on Monday, despite the cooler weather. You can learn more about what the experts say you need to know about rattlesnakes in Texas here.

An Odessa man was arrested last weekend, following investigators saying his daughter made an outcry at school in October. Raul Serrano Jr., 49, has been charged with Indecency with a child by Sexual Contact. You can learn more about the situation investigators discovered here.

A 20-year-old Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said an alleged improper relationship with a teen led to a pregnancy. Armando Levya has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, a second-degree felony. You can learn more about this story here.

Voters in Midland approved a $1,415,400,000 bond proposal Tuesday night, with 56% voting in favor. MISD says the single proposition will fund two comprehensive high schools, middle school improvements, improvements to aging facilities, a new elementary school, and more. You can learn more about the bond proposal and a full list of improvements across the district here.