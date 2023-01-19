ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The 2023 Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo may have come to an end last week, but we are still enjoying the photos from the Sheriff Showdown between Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Midland County Sheriff David Criner. The pair competed in an air-guitar battle and showed off some incredible dance moves, much to the delight of the crowd.

You’ll find video of the battle here.

If you missed the show this year, the nearly 100-year-old tradition will return to the Ector County Coliseum in 2024, from January 3 to the 13. Each year, the event features livestock such as steer, lambs, and cattle- The Sandhills Steer Show is the only Junior Livestock Show in the state exclusive to Herford cattle, along with rodeo performances by professional cowboys and cowgirls, live music, and a Queen and her court.

You can learn more about the rodeo here and hopefully, both Griffis and Criner will agree to join in on the fun again as well.