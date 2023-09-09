MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans Loboes Head Coach Fred Staugh and starting Quarterback Cheno Naverrette discuss Friday night’s dominating victory over the Big Spring Steers.
Watch the videos attached for the full interviews.
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans Loboes Head Coach Fred Staugh and starting Quarterback Cheno Naverrette discuss Friday night’s dominating victory over the Big Spring Steers.
Watch the videos attached for the full interviews.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now