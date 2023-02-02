ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This week has been a busy one at Odessa’s Excel ER, with the lead nurse estimating that around half of their roughly 50 patients came in with weather-related injuries.

“We have seen surprisingly quite a few falls, slips, quite a few shoulder injuries, dislocations, and fractures related to the weather,” said facility administrator and Lead Nurse Alex Salisbury.

Nurse Salisbury has been helping the injured in Odessa since 2013, and she’s seen her share of icy injuries. She says one of the keys to staying out of her ER during the cold weather is to use ice salt around your home and to just slow down in general.

“There are times where you’re going to have to leave your house, so if you do, just take your time, leave early, drive slow, and if you have to walk, try to be careful when your leaving curbs,” said Nurse Salisbury.