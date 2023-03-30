Now open in West Odessa, a new place to eat that offers a little sweet, and a little savory.

It’s called Dulce Tentacion, and it’s already becoming a staple.

“I know I’ve been an ice cream lover since I was a little kid,” says manager Roman Huerta. “The cool part now is we get to make it.”

It opened three weeks ago on Walmart Court in West Odessa near Walmart.

The name of the store translates to “sweet temptation”, and there are plenty of sweets.

It offers a variety of flavors of homemade ice cream, fresh paleta bars, different agua frescas and juices, and even mini pancakes.

Dulce Tentacion offers a variety of mini pancake creatins

“It was started by my sister, she’s the one that really wanted to invest in something and try something,” says Roman.

Roman runs the store that’s owned by his family. They took over the building after a previous ice cream store left. He says he and his family wanted to bring something unique to this part of town.

“In Odessa it’s hard to find stuff, it’s hard to find different foods. It’s always the same thing, restaurants and everything, so we try to bring something different, you know something that people want to try.”

Some of those different items include unique savory options. One of the most popular is the “maruchan chorreado”. It’s ramen noodles, with Mexican corn, chips, and a variety of sauces.

The store also offers different Clamato creations.

Roman says the family’s goal is to serve great food options and make you feel at ease.

“Say hi to them, make them feel comfortable where they want to sit down and have an ice cream, have something to eat and for them to feel comfortable.”

Right now the store is open Wednesday through Sunday.

For a look at some of the treats the store offers, check out the video above.