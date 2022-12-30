ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tonight, a local family is mourning the loss of their loved one, and want closure, after Odessa Police said, Maurice Rogers was killed, Wednesday morning, in his own home.

OPD said, the 36-year-old, known to his loved ones as ‘Mo’, was found shot to death in his home Wednesday morning.

Now, those closest to him want answers.

The family told ABC Big 2 News, that this heartbreak is more than they were ever prepared for, and now, trying to move on will be one of the hardest things they’ve ever had to do.

“He’s just a wonderful man, he did not deserve this. So many people love him, he was outgoing, he was funny, he was loving, caring,” said Brianna Barriga, Rogers’ family member.

‘Mo’, now leaves behind four children and for them, moving on is almost impossible.

Jamarion said, “I miss him so much. Whoever did this was wrong, I just miss him so much.”

‘Mo’s’ mother-in-law, Alicia Barriga, said the children were cared for more than anyone else in this world and the family will work hard to make sure they stay taken care of.

“They’re never going to be in need of anything,” she said. “They have all the love they need with all of us.”

Brianna cried, “He loved his kids with everything inside of him. No body came before his kids, he loved his kids. No matter what, right or wrong, he loved his kids. He’d do anything for his kids.”

The family said, he will never be forgotten and his memory will live on.

His nieces, Ke’lizia and Ke’asia Muro couldn’t help but get emotional when dedicating a lot to their late uncle.

“We’re always gonna miss you and love you forever and never forget about you, I promise. We love you, everybody loves you, you’re the best,” said Ke’lizia.

Ke’asia said, “I love you Maurice, we’ll be drinking a shot for you, rumble man’s, on New Years.”

“Everything for you ‘Mo’, we love you,” added Ke’lizia.

And young Da’vreen Burton, ‘Mo’s’ nephew, knows he’s in a better place, “Rest in peace and I love him very much.”

OPD said one person has been arrested in connection to Maurice Rogers’ murder. The suspect has since been identified as 31-year-old Harvey Gutierrez.

Police also said they are searching for another suspect in connection to the homicide, identified as 18-year-old Ashton Isaiah Munoz, wanted for murder.

They are also searching for 20-year-old Christian Organ, who police said is not wanted for murder at this time but is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information about this case, contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers immediately.

As of now the investigation is still ongoing.