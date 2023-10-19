MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Crews will be clearing roadside trash and debris along Interstate 20 Friday morning, causing rolling lane closures for eastbound and westbound traffic between Midkiff Road and State Highway 349.

According to a release by TxDOT, the eastbound right lane between Midkiff Road and SH 349 will have a slow rolling closure from 10am to 11:30am. The westbound right lane will also have a rolling closure, beginning at 11:30am and lasting until 1pm.

Drivers are being asked to watch for slow moving construction work vehicles in these work zones.