MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation recently announced a slow rolling lane closure between Midkiff Road and SH 349 beginning Friday morning.

According to a release by TxDOT, the eastbound right main lane of Interstate 20 will have a slow rolling closure from 10am to 11:30am as crews clear dirt and debris from the roadway. The westbound right main lane will also see a slow rolling closure from 11:30 to 1pm for similar work.

Drivers are being asked to watch for slow moving construction vehicles in these work areas.