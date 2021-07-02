I-20 project will reconfigure Midkiff Road interchange

30-month project to rebuild overpass begins week of July 5

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A project to reconfigure the intersection of Interstate 20 and Midkiff Road is scheduled to begin the week of July 5.

Warning signs and some traffic control devices may already be stationed in the area.

This project will demolish the existing overpass and build one that takes I-20 over Midkiff Road. The project will also reconfigure on and off ramps to improve safety and traffic flow in the area. Service road improvements and drainage improvements also will be part of the project.

The Midkiff project is adjacent to a project that is building a new intersection at I-20 and County Road 1250.

The two projects will have a combined construction work zone stretching from FM 1788 to 0.25 miles east of Midkiff Road.

Both overpasses will be built wide enough to accommodate the future addition of main lanes on I-20, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

During construction, speed limits are reduced on both projects. TxDOT says it will try to keep two main lanes open in both directions, though the lanes will be offset from their existing locations.

The service roads on both projects will be under construction and will periodically be closed to through traffic between FM 1788 and Midkiff Road.

Warning signs will offer guidance since only local traffic accessing businesses should travel within these service road work zones.

The Midkiff Road project is scheduled to be completed in winter of 2023.