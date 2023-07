MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The left westbound and eastbound I-20 lanes near CR 1250 will be closed Thursday and Friday night, respectively, for barrier striping and adjustments.

According to a release from TxDOT, the westbound left lane will be closed from 9pm to 5am on Thursday, July 27th with the eastbound left lane closing from 9pm to 5am on Friday, July 28th.

These closures are expected to be followed by traffic shifting to the new bridge on Friday, July 28th.