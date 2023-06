MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The eastbound right lane of Interstate 20, from Jasmine Dr. to Midkiff Rd., will be closed Monday and Tuesday night from 8pm to 5am to relocate safety barriers, according to a release from TxDOT.

The north frontage road between Warehouse Road and Midland Dr. will also be close nightly from 7pm to 5am due to paving operations.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving vehicles in work zones.