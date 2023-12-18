MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing the left westbound lane of Interstate 20 overnight Monday, as crews work to mill and remove old pavement material.

The left westbound lane will be closed from FM 1788 to one mile east of FM 1788 from 7pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lane will be closed in the same area from 7pm on Monday until midnight.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs, expect delays, take an alternate route if possible, and watch for slow moving traffic in the work zone.