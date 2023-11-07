MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Concrete pump trucks will be affecting traffic on the main and frontage road lanes of Interstate 20 overnight and during the eary morning hours for the rest of the week, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, November 8th from 1am to 5am, the eastbound right main lane will be closed. At 5am, trucks will shift to the eastbound frontage road, closing all eastbound frontage lanes east of CR 1250 until 11am.

Eastbound traffic will detour to Cholla Road for connection to Loop 250.

No information regarding Thursday, Friday, or westbound traffic was immediately available.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in these work zones.