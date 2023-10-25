MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced rolling lane closures for the main lanes of Interstate 20 overnight on Wednesday.

According to a release from TxDOT, the eastbound right lane of I-20 between FM 1788 and Loop 250 will have a slow rolling closure from 7pm to 5am.

TxDOT says the construction team will be preparing the new surface for pavement markings.

Drivers are being advised to obey warning signs and watch for slow-moving traffic in the work zone.