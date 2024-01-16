MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing lanes of Interstate 20 overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, as crews work to remove debris and temporary markings from the roadway.

According to a release by TxDOT, on Wednesday, January 17th, the westbound left lane will be closed between Loop 250 and FM 1788 from 7pm to 5am Thursday morning. The eastbound left lane will then be closed on Thursday, January 18th from 7pm until 5am Friday morning.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs, watch for slow moving traffic, expect delays, and use an alternate route when possible.