MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing the right lanes of east and westbound lanes, beginning at midnight on Monday and Tuesday nights.

According to a release by TxDOT, the eastbound and westbound right lanes approaching the new CR 1250 overpass will be closed overnight on Monday, December 11th, from midnight to 5am Tuesday morning.

The new westbound on-ramp near Schlumberger Drive will also be closed during this time as crews place concrete ditch lining.

The same ditch lining operation and lane and ramp closure will be set up over night on Tuesday, December 12th from midnight to 5am Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in these work zones.