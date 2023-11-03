MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing portions of Interstate 20 on Friday and Saturday nights, as construction continues in the area.

On Friday, November 3rd, the westbound left lane of I-20 from Schlumberger Drive to CR 1255 will be closed from 7pm until 5am Saturday morning.

On Saturday, November 4th, the westbound right lane from Schlumberger Dr. to CR 1255 will also be closed from 7pm to 10pm, as crews install guard rails at the new bridge approach. The eastbound right lane will be closed from 10pm to 1am as crews work on the opposite guard rails.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow-moving traffic in the area.