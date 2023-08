MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The left lanes of eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed through the detour Thursday night as crews complete the demolition of the Midkiff bridge.

According to a release from TxDOT, the left main lanes will be closed from 8pm on Thursday, August 10th until 4am on Friday, August 11th. Drivers in the area are being asked to watch for slow moving traffic in the work zone.