Bridge construction will push interstate traffic to service roads

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alert for Tuesday:

The outside eastbound main lane of Interstate 20 near CR 1250 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and again from 7 p.m. Tuesday night to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning as crew adjusts barriers and prepares to connect a detour from main lanes to the service road in preparation for an ongoing construction process to build an overpass at CR 1250.

Following those lane shifts, TxDOT said drivers who frequent Interstate 20 near CR 1250 will soon see additional detours during their commute.

The detoured main lane traffic will have two lanes of travel on the service roads. A concrete barrier will separate the detoured main lane traffic from a single lane of local traffic on the service roads. These detours are scheduled to last approximately 14 months.

TxDOT said the eastbound lanes will be detoured first. Some temporary eastbound lane closures are scheduled for Tuesday, June 21. The main lane detour is scheduled for the night of Thursday, June 23, and should be completed by the morning of Friday, June 24.

The westbound lanes are scheduled to be detoured three weeks later during the week of July 11.

During construction, speed limits will be reduced, and law enforcement will step-up their enforcement. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution through construction zones. The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.