MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Intersections of the north frontage road and CR 1250 as well as the south frontage road and CR1270 will be closing temporarily for paving operations, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The intersection of County Road 1250 and the north frontage road will be closed Wednesday from 8pm until 6am. The intersection of County Road 1270 and the south frontage road will be closed from Thursday from 8pm until 6am.

The frontage road may require brief stops for construction vehicle movement, according to the release. Drivers are being asked to watch for warning signs and flaggers in the work zone.